Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $39.62 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

