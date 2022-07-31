Versor Investments LP Invests $274,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

