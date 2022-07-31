Versor Investments LP Invests $250,000 in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of STEP opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.53. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

