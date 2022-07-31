Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $16,025,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $13,691,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE FIX opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $106.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

