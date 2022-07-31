Versor Investments LP Makes New $269,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

