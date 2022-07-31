Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GoPro by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 261,507 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in GoPro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GoPro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GoPro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,425,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,391 shares of company stock valued at $464,845 in the last ninety days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

