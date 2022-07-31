Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average is $200.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

