Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 3,000 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

