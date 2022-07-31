Versor Investments LP Takes $271,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

