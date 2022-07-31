Versor Investments LP Invests $270,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

About Nutrien



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

