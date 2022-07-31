Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 3,500 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Alteryx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $81.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

