Versor Investments LP Takes $262,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.