Versor Investments LP Sells 1,583 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $4,611,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,052,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FN stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

