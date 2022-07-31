Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 27.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,073,000 after buying an additional 6,505,389 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $80,888,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,792 in the last quarter.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
