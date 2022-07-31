Versor Investments LP Makes New $262,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Coursera by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 442,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2,124.6% in the first quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 642,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 614,020 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coursera from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

NYSE:COUR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

