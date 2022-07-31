Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

