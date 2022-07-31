Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 332.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.