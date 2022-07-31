Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $9,206,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 582,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 265,861 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $5,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of CFVI stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.