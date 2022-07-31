Signaturefd LLC Buys 424 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 706.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. CWM LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

