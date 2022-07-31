Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 725 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $48.97 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

