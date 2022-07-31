FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

