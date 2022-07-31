Signaturefd LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

CSL stock opened at $296.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $297.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

