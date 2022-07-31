Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five9 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

