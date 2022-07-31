Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declines By 49.0%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Weichai Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weichai Power Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.