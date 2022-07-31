Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 113,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 106,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
