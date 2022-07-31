Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 113,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 106,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

