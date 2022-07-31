Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Decreases By 57.2%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.01. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

