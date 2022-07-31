Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Decreases By 56.3%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,275 ($27.41) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.31) to GBX 1,580 ($19.04) in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,042.50.

The Weir Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

