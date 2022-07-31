Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in July

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 1,117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

