Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

ZIJMY opened at $22.66 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Zijin Mining Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

