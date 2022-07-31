Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Rises By 100.0%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
YKLTY stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (YKLTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.