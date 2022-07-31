Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Drops By 48.7%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

WFAFY stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

Featured Stories

