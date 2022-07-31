Jeff E. Knight Sells 1,152 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $23,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

