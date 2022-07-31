SG Americas Securities LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

MCHI stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

