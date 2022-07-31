SG Americas Securities LLC Has $981,000 Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,169,255 shares of company stock worth $46,842,249 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.