Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Critical Contrast

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 3 5 0 2.63 Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Earnings and Valuation

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 449.65%. Honest has a consensus target price of $9.16, suggesting a potential upside of 174.14%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Honest.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.43 -$5.97 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 0.97 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -6.82

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07%

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Honest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

