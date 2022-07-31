Brokers Offer Predictions for 3M’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for 3M in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

