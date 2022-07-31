First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.87.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

