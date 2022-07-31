Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of SES opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.73 and a one year high of C$7.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,880.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

