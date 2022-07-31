Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Acadian Timber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$17.00 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$284.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.45.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$26.63 million during the quarter.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

