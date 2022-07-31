Harmonic (HLIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Harmonic has set its Q2 guidance at $0.07-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.34-$0.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.9 %

HLIT stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.91. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 437,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

