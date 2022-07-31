CVR Energy (CVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

