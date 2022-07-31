Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Raised to GBX 8,050 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,375 ($88.86) to GBX 8,050 ($96.99) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.61) to GBX 9,500 ($114.46) in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.20) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RBGLY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

