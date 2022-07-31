Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €66.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Kion Group Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $11.36 on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

