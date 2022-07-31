Credit Suisse Group Increases Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €188.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €157.00 ($160.20) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.43.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $145.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.45. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $128.25 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

