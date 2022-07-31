Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €75.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €71.00 ($72.45) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $11.36 on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

