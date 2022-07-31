MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) PT Raised to €28.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
MorphoSys Price Performance
Shares of MOR stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 148.32% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.