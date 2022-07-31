MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) PT Raised to €28.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 148.32% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

