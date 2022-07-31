Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) PT Raised to GBX 308

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 308 ($3.71) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTTRF. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Forterra Stock Performance

FTTRF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

