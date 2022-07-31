Head-To-Head Survey: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TMC the metals and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Impala Platinum 0 2 1 0 2.33

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 319.51%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Impala Platinum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.11 $3.07 billion N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.