Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLGHY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

