Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

